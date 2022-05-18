PotCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $796,427.64 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 59.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $796,427.64 and $41.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,163.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,972.31 or 0.06762923 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.08 or 0.00233451 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00016959 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $194.72 or 0.00667688 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.99 or 0.00545158 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00069701 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004244 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,574,396 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.