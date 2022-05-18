Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 19,143 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,212 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 19,143 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $15,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $115.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.34 and a 200 day moving average of $145.73. The firm has a market cap of $182.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $173.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.52.

NIKE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.