Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 6,908 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,908 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $10,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $54.21 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $50.33 and a 12-month high of $67.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.54.

