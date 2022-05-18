Prospector Partners LLC Acquires 450 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $9,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1,204.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 81.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Primerica in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Primerica from $159.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.29.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $456,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PRI stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $123.88. 173,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,407. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.99 and a 1 year high of $179.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.65.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.62). Primerica had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $691.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Primerica’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

