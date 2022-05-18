Prospector Partners LLC Buys 10,200 Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC owned 0.44% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 25.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the period. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

HONE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of HONE traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.69. The stock had a trading volume of 151,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,421. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $15.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.46.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 22.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

In other news, CEO James W. Blake sold 40,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $570,755.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James W. Blake sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $705,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,053 shares of company stock worth $4,980,755 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.