Prospector Partners LLC Buys 6,950 Shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Prospector Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Vectrus were worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,738,000 after buying an additional 53,841 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 52.5% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 572,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,806,000 after purchasing an additional 197,215 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 521,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,868,000 after purchasing an additional 13,417 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 325,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Vectrus by 8.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 260,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,103,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vectrus news, Director Stephen L. Waechter bought 2,000 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.84 per share, for a total transaction of $69,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,892.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kevin T. Boyle bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.38 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,332 shares in the company, valued at $355,214.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,450 shares of company stock worth $119,549. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

VEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Vectrus in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Vectrus in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Vectrus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vectrus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

VEC traded down $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,321. The stock has a market cap of $393.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.47. Vectrus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $55.24.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $419.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.00 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

