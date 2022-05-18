Prospector Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Prospector Partners LLC cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,535 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,152 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,129,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,195,052,000 after purchasing an additional 691,934 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,698,119 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,757,493,000 after purchasing an additional 82,926 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,304,790 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,591,036,000 after purchasing an additional 147,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,026,692 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,184,450,000 after purchasing an additional 451,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total transaction of $47,724.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.29, for a total value of $55,111.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,896 shares of company stock valued at $9,299,454. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.89.

NYSE:ABT traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,918,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,059,489. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.42. The company has a market cap of $197.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

