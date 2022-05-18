Prospector Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Prospector Partners LLC grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. RenaissanceRe accounts for approximately 2.6% of Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $22,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 992,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,396,000 after buying an additional 217,095 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 899,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,391,000 after purchasing an additional 34,051 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 822,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,197,000 after purchasing an additional 44,007 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 664,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 463,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,536,000 after purchasing an additional 45,697 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RNR. TheStreet cut RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.80.

NYSE:RNR traded down $4.23 on Wednesday, reaching $150.15. 300,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,960. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -30.96 and a beta of 0.58. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $134.70 and a 12 month high of $174.54.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is -30.52%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

