Prospector Partners LLC Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Prospector Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.4% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 910,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,468,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $352,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 77.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 14,578 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on HomeTrust Bancshares from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th.

Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,294. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $32.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.85 and a 200 day moving average of $30.19. The company has a market capitalization of $408.90 million, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 14.30%. Equities analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

