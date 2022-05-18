Prospector Partners LLC Has $8.64 Million Stock Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Prospector Partners LLC cut its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,450 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $8,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 14.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,487,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,288,000 after acquiring an additional 190,830 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 401,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,603,000 after acquiring an additional 53,057 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Synovus Financial by 11.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Synovus Financial by 23.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Synovus Financial news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.73 per share, with a total value of $85,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,545.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $41,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,290.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $277,159. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNV stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.20. 917,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,143. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $37.98 and a 52 week high of $54.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.42.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.22%.

Several research firms have commented on SNV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.88.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

