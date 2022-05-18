Prospector Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Prospector Partners LLC trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 2.0% of Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $17,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,284,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,002,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,762,000 after buying an additional 1,500,754 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $378,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 11,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 190,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $92.10. 12,531,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,260,797. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.86 and its 200-day moving average is $80.85. The company has a market cap of $232.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $94.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.57% and a net margin of 26.27%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MRK. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.69.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

