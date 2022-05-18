Prospector Partners LLC Reduces Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Prospector Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,400 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises 2.1% of Prospector Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $17,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.31.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $49.10. 6,481,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,968,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $47.68 and a one year high of $63.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

