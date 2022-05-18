Prospector Partners LLC Sells 750 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Prospector Partners LLC trimmed its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of Prospector Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $10,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 16,588.9% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,655,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633,145 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,743,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,275,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,691 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,317,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,766 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 462.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 846,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,659,000 after purchasing an additional 696,308 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 676,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,462,000 after purchasing an additional 242,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PNC traded down $4.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,862,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.13 and a 1-year high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.76%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.53.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.