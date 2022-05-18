Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.09% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $20,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.11, for a total transaction of $695,797.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $5,256,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,048,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,989,240.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,782 shares of company stock worth $11,008,950. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded down $31.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $411.93. The stock had a trading volume of 30,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,879. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.53 and a 52-week high of $580.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $435.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $462.11.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.83. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.