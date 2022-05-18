Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Raises Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 649.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318,679 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.09% of Ingersoll Rand worth $22,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 22,490,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886,193 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,903,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,155,000 after acquiring an additional 835,899 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,065,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,655 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 15.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,684,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,803 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,188,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,397,000 after purchasing an additional 746,032 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IR traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.57. 177,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599,631. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.21 and a 200 day moving average of $53.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.60 and a twelve month high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

In related news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $305,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,105 shares of company stock worth $4,248,009. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.07.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

