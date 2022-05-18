Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 7,532 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,225,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,532 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in AT&T were worth $30,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,305,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,267,660,000 after buying an additional 2,238,750 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in AT&T by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005,913 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,200,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,085,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982,935 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,386,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,306,000 after acquiring an additional 615,632 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 23,620,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.73.

T traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.19. 2,278,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,341,992. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.45. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $144.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

