Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $36.16

Shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (LON:PUR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 36.16 ($0.45) and traded as low as GBX 10.87 ($0.13). Pure Gold Mining shares last traded at GBX 10.88 ($0.13), with a volume of 172,078 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of £53.55 million and a PE ratio of -2.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 22.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 35.98.

Pure Gold Mining Company Profile (LON:PUR)

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the PureGold Mine project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,648 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

