Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $36.16

Shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (LON:PUR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 36.16 ($0.45) and traded as low as GBX 10.87 ($0.13). Pure Gold Mining shares last traded at GBX 10.88 ($0.13), with a volume of 172,078 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of £53.55 million and a PE ratio of -2.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 22.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 35.98.
Pure Gold Mining Company Profile (LON:PUR)
Read More
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- Target Follows Walmart Lower In A Downward Spiral Of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Pure Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.