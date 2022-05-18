Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 343,200 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the April 15th total of 421,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Pyxis Oncology news, Director Mark Chin sold 1,745,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $5,324,571.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,326,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,482,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,751,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,386,000. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 424.7% in the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 708,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 573,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYXS stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.04. 216,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,938. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.49. Pyxis Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.36). On average, equities analysts forecast that Pyxis Oncology will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pyxis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pyxis Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody for the treatment of thyroid cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other solid tumors; and PYX-102, an investigational immune-therapeutic for treatment of solid tumors.

