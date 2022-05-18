Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.92

Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEPC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.92 and traded as high as $22.00. Q.E.P. shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 227 shares.

The company has a market cap of $81.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of -0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.56.

About Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC)

Q.E.P. Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of hardwood flooring, flooring installation tools, adhesives, and flooring related products for the professional installer markets. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Australia/New Zealand.

