Qcash (QC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $25.59 Million

Qcash (QC) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. In the last seven days, Qcash has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Qcash coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000412 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qcash has a market cap of $54.58 million and $25.59 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qcash alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,583.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.48 or 0.00639779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.64 or 0.00480812 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00032374 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,960.72 or 1.66325898 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00009037 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.