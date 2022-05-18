Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Receives $156.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $156.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QRVO. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark lowered their target price on Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in Qorvo by 2.3% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 5,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $721,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 86.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 59,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,427,000 after buying an additional 27,680 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.66. 85,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.67 and a 200 day moving average of $136.46. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $98.23 and a 1 year high of $201.46.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

