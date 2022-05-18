Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.21

Quadrise Fuels International plc (LON:QFI – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.21 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.80 ($0.02). Quadrise Fuels International shares last traded at GBX 1.90 ($0.02), with a volume of 2,915,915 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International in a report on Monday, May 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.22, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a current ratio of 22.98. The stock has a market cap of £25.39 million and a P/E ratio of -6.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.21.

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells emulsion fuels for use in power generation plants, industrial and upstream oil applications, and marine diesel engines in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue (MSAR) technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil; and oil-in-water emulsified synthetic biofuels through its bioMSAR technology as a substitute for biofuel.

