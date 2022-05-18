Qualcomm Inc. DE Buys Shares of 11,325,988 Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Qualcomm Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,325,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,768,000. Matterport makes up approximately 44.3% of Qualcomm Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Qualcomm Inc. DE owned 4.67% of Matterport as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTTR. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Matterport in the third quarter worth $71,819,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Matterport in the third quarter worth $66,185,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Matterport in the third quarter worth $47,594,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in Matterport in the fourth quarter worth $36,044,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth $31,839,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $132,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTTR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Matterport from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matterport has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.84.

Matterport stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.12. 349,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,654,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.60. Matterport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $37.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.52.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.47 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 233.50% and a negative return on equity of 53.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Matterport, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

