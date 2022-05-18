Qualcomm Inc. DE Purchases Shares of 1,827,270 Spire Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIR)

Qualcomm Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Spire Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,827,270 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,000. Spire Global accounts for 1.2% of Qualcomm Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Francisco Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Spire Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,930,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Spire Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,722,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Spire Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,530,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Spire Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,771,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Spire Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Spire Global in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Spire Global in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Spire Global from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Spire Global in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.86.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPIR traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $1.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,190. Spire Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.93.

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02.

Spire Global, Inc provides space-based data, analytics, and space services worldwide. It offers its customers with access to datasets and insights about earth from the ultimate vantage point. The company provides current and historical data, insights, and predictive analytics for accurate ship monitoring, real-time vessel updates, port operations, and ship safety and route optimization; global satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; and space-based data, artificial intelligence-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics, as well as space-as-a-service solutions.

