Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 137,195 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) by 120.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,195 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TALO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after buying an additional 24,284 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 58,693 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,099,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,760,000 after buying an additional 767,176 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 23,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 15,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TALO stock opened at $19.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 2.29. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $21.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average of $13.62.

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $382.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Riverstone Holdings Llc sold 121,661 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $2,413,754.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,020,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,007,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 4,000,000 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $69,640,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,701,580 shares of company stock valued at $83,577,238. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TALO shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.28.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

