Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 75,230 Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) by 239.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,230 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 4,903.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 11,327 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 25.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 13.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,566,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 15.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $11.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.32. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 170.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

About IDEAYA Biosciences (Get Rating)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.