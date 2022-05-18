Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 3,465 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,546 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 161.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $987,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $4,958,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 193.4% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total value of $159,502.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Shares of UMBF opened at $90.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.32 and its 200-day moving average is $100.78. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.21 and a fifty-two week high of $112.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.50. UMB Financial had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

