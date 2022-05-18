Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,841 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Cavco Industries from $426.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

CVCO opened at $241.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.98. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.00 and a 52 week high of $327.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

