Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 702,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,268,000 after purchasing an additional 352,794 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,765,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,619,000 after purchasing an additional 38,390 shares during the period. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth $1,477,000. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $58.37 on Wednesday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $44.49 and a 12 month high of $61.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.35. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 23.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

