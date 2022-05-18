Rafferty Asset Management LLC Invests $2.58 Million in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 155,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of A10 Networks as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in A10 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE ATEN opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.65. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $19.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.95.

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.26%.

ATEN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on A10 Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 21,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $268,804.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Singer sold 116,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $1,758,513.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,247.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,626,063 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

About A10 Networks (Get Rating)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.