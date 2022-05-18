Rafferty Asset Management LLC Takes $2.30 Million Position in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 106,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ALX Oncology by 271.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 63,311 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in ALX Oncology by 299.7% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 301,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,473,000 after acquiring an additional 225,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ALX Oncology by 903.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 62,419 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in ALX Oncology by 244.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 24,445 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALXO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $60.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.29.

Shares of ALX Oncology stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.92.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.17. As a group, research analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

ALX Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

