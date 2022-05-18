Rafferty Asset Management LLC Takes $2.68 Million Position in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 91,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Plantronics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in POLY. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Plantronics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Plantronics during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plantronics during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Plantronics during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Plantronics during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE POLY opened at $39.67 on Wednesday. Plantronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.69 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day moving average of $31.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.77.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Plantronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Plantronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

