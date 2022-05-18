Ranger Investment Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 396,868 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,806 shares during the quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.19% of American Software worth $10,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMSWA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 387.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 308.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Software during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Get American Software alerts:

AMSWA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on American Software from $24.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

AMSWA traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.65. 88,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,523. The stock has a market cap of $558.74 million, a P/E ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average of $22.53. American Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $33.26.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $32.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

American Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment provides demand optimization, inventory optimization, supply optimization, retail optimization, quality and compliance, PLM, sourcing management, and integrated business planning services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.