Ranger Investment Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,198 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.58% of Absolute Software worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Absolute Software by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 188,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 27,679 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Absolute Software by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 417,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 105,210 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Absolute Software by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Absolute Software by 311.5% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 983,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after buying an additional 744,600 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Absolute Software by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ABST traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,731. Absolute Software Co. has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $14.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.71. The firm has a market cap of $445.56 million, a P/E ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is -56.82%.

ABST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Absolute Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools self-healing if the application becomes uninstalled or broken.

