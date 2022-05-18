Ranger Investment Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 301,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,748 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in YETI were worth $25,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in YETI by 2,552.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,013,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,491 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in YETI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,545,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in YETI by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,014,000 after purchasing an additional 704,004 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in YETI by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,304,000 after purchasing an additional 365,541 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in YETI by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,390,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,215,000 after purchasing an additional 347,719 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get YETI alerts:

Shares of YETI stock traded down $3.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.60. 109,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.82. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.09 and a one year high of $108.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.56.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. YETI had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on YETI from $86.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on YETI from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on YETI from $83.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.42.

YETI Profile (Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.