Ranger Investment Management L.P. Has $29.38 Million Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,206,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,107 shares during the period. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) comprises approximately 1.6% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.74% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $29,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 699,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,458,000 after acquiring an additional 327,676 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 317.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 337,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,952,000 after acquiring an additional 256,943 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the third quarter worth $5,562,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 349.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 289,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,804,000 after acquiring an additional 224,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 444,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,819,000 after acquiring an additional 183,757 shares during the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on HOMB. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.35. 70,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,874. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 40.02%. The company had revenue of $161.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

