Ranger Investment Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 260,885 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,137 shares during the period. Qualys makes up about 2.0% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $35,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 401.8% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Qualys stock traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.61. The stock had a trading volume of 13,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.05 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.93 and its 200 day moving average is $131.44. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $95.00 and a one year high of $150.10.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 22.91%. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QLYS. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.78.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,146,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $1,078,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,893 shares of company stock valued at $7,443,414 in the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

