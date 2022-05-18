Ranger Investment Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,041,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,338 shares during the period. Green Brick Partners makes up 1.7% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 2.05% of Green Brick Partners worth $31,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.59. 20,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,796. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.03.

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.35. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 27.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GRBK shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

