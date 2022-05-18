Raydium Reaches Market Cap of $127.15 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Raydium has a market capitalization of $127.15 million and approximately $27.27 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium coin can now be bought for about $1.19 or 0.00004077 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Raydium has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Raydium alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,854% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.10 or 0.00500594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.64 or 0.00492162 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00033989 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,630.24 or 1.70050240 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008957 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,996 coins and its circulating supply is 106,844,018 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.