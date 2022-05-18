Raynard D. Benvenuti Purchases 10,000 Shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Stock

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) Director Raynard D. Benvenuti purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $24,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NNBR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.59. 240,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,360. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. NN, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $9.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.85.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. NN had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $110.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NN, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

NNBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NN in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNBR. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NN by 1,135.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,138,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,948 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in NN in the 4th quarter valued at $5,969,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in NN by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 727,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 352,430 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NN in the 4th quarter valued at $1,235,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in NN by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 426,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 239,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for general industrial and automotive end markets.

