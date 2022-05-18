Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,831,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,313,098. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.77.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 73.12%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.08.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

