Record (LON:REC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $74.55

Record plc (LON:REC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 74.55 ($0.92) and traded as low as GBX 68 ($0.84). Record shares last traded at GBX 68 ($0.84), with a volume of 21,566 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 69.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 74.50. The company has a market capitalization of £134.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

About Record (LON:REC)

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers advisory and execution services, including FX trade execution, multi-asset implementation, cash management, cash equitisation/bondisation, collateral management, research and advisory, FX transaction cost analysis, ESG framework, regulatory reporting, and concierge services.

