Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 362,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.17 per share, with a total value of $42,503,065.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

RSG opened at $132.33 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.19 and a 200-day moving average of $131.15.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

