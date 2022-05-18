Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Sells 48 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,567 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.2% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after buying an additional 162,299 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 25.1% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 40,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded down $16.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $284.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,071,955. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $280.63 and a one year high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.24.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.41. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.97%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.91.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

