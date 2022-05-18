Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Sells 606 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Stryker by 16.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,298 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 0.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,477 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,981,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,521,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock traded down $6.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.23. The company had a trading volume of 40,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,498. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $255.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.78. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $224.02 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The company has a market capitalization of $87.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 52.85%.

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.89.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

