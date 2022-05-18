Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Trims Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,822 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 543,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,410,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 705,755 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,724,000 after purchasing an additional 141,439 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 39,868 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.44.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.35. 2,317,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,884,204. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.89. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $200.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

