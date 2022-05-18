Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $416.00.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock.

OTCMKTS:RHHVF traded up $7.12 on Friday, reaching $322.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,555. Roche has a 12-month low of $313.84 and a 12-month high of $430.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $381.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.09.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

