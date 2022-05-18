Royalty Pharma plc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Royalty Pharma has a payout ratio of 22.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Royalty Pharma to earn $3.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $41.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 21.95 and a current ratio of 21.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.57 and its 200 day moving average is $39.99. The company has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.35. Royalty Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $47.10.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $543.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.50 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 26.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 60,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $2,315,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 129,222 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $5,110,730.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 252,422 shares of company stock worth $9,912,757. Corporate insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,794,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,082,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,241,289,000 after buying an additional 2,224,056 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,483,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,145,000 after purchasing an additional 767,864 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,762,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,430,000 after acquiring an additional 685,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 6.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,408,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,842,000 after purchasing an additional 147,062 shares in the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on RPRX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

About Royalty Pharma (Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.