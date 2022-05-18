Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $124.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) to post $124.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $119.70 million and the highest is $128.22 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group reported sales of $110.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full-year sales of $503.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $498.16 million to $513.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $539.29 million, with estimates ranging from $533.98 million to $546.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The firm had revenue of $126.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ruth’s Hospitality Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

In related news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUTH. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,146,000 after buying an additional 27,012 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 3rd quarter worth $646,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 15,266 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 173.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 42,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RUTH traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $18.08. 389,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,746. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84. The company has a market cap of $620.56 million, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.80%.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

