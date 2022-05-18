Ryder System, Inc. (R) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the transportation company on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Ryder System has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Ryder System has a dividend payout ratio of 21.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ryder System to earn $10.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

NYSE:R opened at $85.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.78. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $61.71 and a 52 week high of $93.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $1.21. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on R shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total value of $535,216.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,685.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $162,681.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Ryder System by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ryder System by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

